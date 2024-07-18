New Upscale Southern Soul Lounge MOCA 4212 to Open on Historic Almeda Road This Weekend

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

July 17, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Get ready for an unforgettable experience as MOCA 4212 Lounge opens its doors with a grand celebration from July 18th to 21st. Located on the iconic Almeda Road, often dubbed the Black Wall Street of Houston for its array of successful Black-owned businesses, MOCA 4212 Lounge promises to be a new hotspot for locals and visitors alike.

Grand Opening Extravaganza

The grand opening weekend will be marked by a red carpet event on Saturday, July 20th, from 6-8pm. Guests are encouraged to wear shades of brown in honor of the lounge’s name, MOCA, which symbolizes a spectrum of cultural richness and diversity.

A Vision Brought to Life

MOCA 4212 Lounge is the brainchild of five long-time best friends, all prominent businessmen in their respective industries. Their vision was to create a unique venue that offers a blend of southern charm and international flair. The indoor/outdoor lounge features a sophisticated ambiance with southern Cajun cuisine curated by celebrity Chef Mariah Scott, specialty drinks, a patio for cigars and hookah, live music, and rotating guest DJs.

Culinary Delights

Chef Mariah Scott has crafted a menu that mirrors the ethos of MOCA 4212 Lounge, drawing inspiration from a variety of brown and melanated cultures around the world. Her culinary creations include:

– Nola Shrimp: A soulful New Orleans-inspired dish that captures the essence of southern comfort.

– Crawfish Toast: A rich and flavorful appetizer that pays homage to southern traditions.

– Southern Collard Green Dip: A comforting dip that embodies the heart of southern cuisine.

– Moroccan Lamb Meatballs: A delightful blend of Moroccan spices and succulent lamb.

– Fish Fillet Sandwich: A house favorite, served with house-made tartar sauce for a perfect finish.

Each dish is a celebration of cultural heritage, offering a symphony of flavors that promise to tantalize your taste buds.

Entertainment and Excitement

The grand opening will feature appearances by former NFL players, local and national entertainers, and VIP guests. The event lineup includes:

– Thursday: Specialty drinks by Makers Mark and music by Spud Howard.

– Friday: DJ Big Reeks spinning the hottest tracks.

– Saturday and Sunday: A plethora of top DJs from Houston, creating the perfect vibe for a weekend of celebration.

A Place for Urban Professionals

“MOCA 4212 Lounge is a new concept designed for the many shades of us, a place where urban professionals can gather and enjoy an evening with craft cocktails, great food, and fellowship,” said Tim Briscoe, owner of MOCA 4212 Lounge.

Join the Celebration

Don’t miss out on the grand opening of MOCA 4212 Lounge, a venue that promises to bring a unique and vibrant experience to Houston. For more information, visit [MOCA 4212 Lounge](mocahtx.com)

