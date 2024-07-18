Southwest adds more flights to New Orleans for Taylor Swift’s concert

By Lia Portillo

Click here for updates on this story

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WDSU) — Attention all Swifties! Southwest Airlines has opened more than 10 new flights this fall for Taylor Swift’s global tour.

The airline announced that it has geared up for the weekends in Miami and New Orleans when Taylor Swift is set to perform.

On Oct. 17, Southwest will offer flight number 22 from Baltimore/Washington to Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood and flight 1989 from Nashville to Miami.

On Oct. 20, southwest will offer flight 1313 from Miami to Nashville and flight 1213 from Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood to Baltimore/Washington.

For those traveling to the Big Easy the following weekend, Southwest has opened more incoming and exit flights.

On Oct. 24, a flight from Austin and Baltimore/Washington to New Orleans has been added.

On Oct. 25, flights from Dallas (Love) and San Antonio to New Orleans will be added.

On Oct. 27, flights from New Orleans to each of the previous cities have been added to get fans home.

With these new flights added, Southwest says they’re ready for fans waiting to see Taylor Swift.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.