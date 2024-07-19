Massachusetts girl recovering after large tree branch fell on her, “I really wish this was a dream”

By Beth Germano

NORWOOD, Massachusetts (WBZ) — An 8-year-old Massachusetts girl is recovering after a massive tree branch fell while she was sitting beneath it with some friends at day camp in Norwood.

“It sounded sort of like fireworks, but that’s what we all thought it was. We all just heard a huge snap and it just started falling,” said Mariam, whose family prefers their last name not be used. “I was wearing flip flops and I tried to run but then I slipped and fell.”

The branch that weighs thousands of pounds landed on her right foot and pinned her beneath it. Her foot is now bandaged from serious bruising.

“I was just thinking, I really wish this was a dream and why is this happening to me,” said Mariam.

It was a nightmare for her mother Natalie, who got the call from a camp counselor that her daughter was hurt but wiggling her toes. Natalie made it to the camp in time to ride with her to the hospital.

“I kept telling myself I need to go there and be calm for her, I can’t have a meltdown right now. The meltdown came later in private,” said Natalie.

Family thanked first responders for saving Mariam Firefighters used an airbag capable of lifting up to 44 tons to free the branch. “When it came off my foot, I was so relieved it wasn’t on my foot anymore but then I looked at my foot,” said Mariam.

The family is so grateful for the efforts of first responders that they met the rescuers at the Norwood Fire Department, bringing a card and some chocolates. “They made Mariam feel more calm in the moment,” said Natalie.

Each day is getting a little better for the rising third grader.

“It doesn’t hurt as much like the day after it happened or the day after that,” said Mariam.

The town of Norwood removed the old oak tree the day of the accident and Mariam’s mother said the family knows how lucky she was.

“Thankfully, nobody got seriously hurt,” said Natalie. “It’s a lesson moving forward to keep an eye out on the health of those trees.”

