Philadelphia doctor, former patient on mission to help others in need of organ transplants

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KYW) — Dr. Stephen Dunn at Nemours Children’s Hospital and Diego Garcia share a friendship that started three decades ago, but the doctor and his former patient had a special reunion Thursday to celebrate a major milestone.

The doctor and his one-time patient from South America are now friends and are working together to help others who need organ transplants.

Thirty years ago, Dunn saved Garcia’s life.

“I first met Diego when he was a child who needed a liver transplant,” Dunn said.

In 1994, when Garcia was 4. He became one of the smallest patients to get part of a liver that was used for two patients.

“It was about trying to create more transplants for children who would die otherwise,” Dunn said.

Garcia’s family from Bolivia came to Philadelphia for the transplant. When Dunn learned of the need there, he began traveling to South America to help other patients

“During all of those visits back to Bolivia, I would see Diego,” Dunn said.

The two formed a special bond and now travel between the two countries to visit.

“I feel really comfortable with them,” Garcia said. “It’s like a family for me. I will always be grateful for him, for all his help he’s doing for us, also for the Bolivian people.”

They’re working together to improve transplants in Bolivia and also enjoying family time, recently on a float trip from Colorado to Utah.

“We had a wonderful four days out in the West sleeping under the stars,” Dunn said.

This doctor-patient relationship has blossomed into what has become an international family.

“He knows he’s like my second dad,” Garcia said. “My American dad.”

The little boy Dunn saved is now healthy and running a business in Bolivia. He is looking forward to their next time together.

Garcia and Dunn are also working with Gift of Life, which is marking its 50th anniversary, by working to register 50,000 new organ donors.

