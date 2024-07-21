At least 7 listeria outbreak linked to deli meats. Map shows number of cases across U.S.

By Katie Houlis

NEW YORK, New York (WCBS) — A listeria outbreak linked to deli meats has sickened at least seven people in New York.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating over two dozen reported illnesses across 12 states.

As of Friday, 28 people have been sickened and hospitalized, with the most cases reported in New York state. Two deaths have been reported, one in New Jersey and another in Illinois.

In New Jersey, one case was reported in Monmouth County and one case in Passaic County. No cases have been reported in Connecticut, so far.

The first case was reported May 29, and the most recent illness connected to the outbreak was reported July 5. The patients range in age from 32-94.

Listeria outbreak tied to deli meats

The CDC said out of the 18 patients who have been interviewed, 16 of them reported eating meats that were sliced and purchased at deli counters, including turkey, liverwurst and ham.

The outbreak has not been tied to any specific stores, brands or products at this time. No recalls have been issued in connection to this outbreak.

The CDC said there is no information that shows people are getting sick from prepackaged deli meats.

What are Listeria? Listeria are bacteria that can contaminate foods.

Doctors say it’s hard to trace where the bacteria comes from, but there’s a way to get rid of it.

“I recommend to heat the meat to a certain degree, like 165 degrees or make it steam. And that’s the only way that you can kill listeria,” said Dr. Rami Nakeshbandi, chief medical officer and infectious disease specialist at SUNY Downstate Medical Center.

The most common symptoms of listeriosis – the infection caused by listeria – are fever, muscle aches and tiredness. Those who have been sickened may also experience headaches, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance or seizures.

Symptoms could start the same day the contaminated food is eaten, but are usually experienced within two weeks of consumption.

Listeria rarely causes serious illness for most people, but it is especially harmful for individuals over age 65, people who have weakened immune systems, and people who are pregnant.

