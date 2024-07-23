Jackson gas station shooting kills 2, wounds 4

By Web staff

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — One of the people killed in a Sunday afternoon shooting was the husband of a woman who has been missing for about a year.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Sunday at a gas station on McDowell Road and Suncrest Drive. Police said Derrick Coleman, 48, and Jasvir Singh, 37, were killed in the shooting that also injured four other people.

Chief Joseph Wade said Coleman and Singh, the owner of the Shell station, were near an RV in the store’s parking lot. Wade said the RV belonged to Coleman.

“The suspect vehicle was a black Honda Accord,” Wade said. “The rear passenger opened fire.”

Wade said the injuries suffered by the four other people are hospitalized, but their injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.

The chief said Coleman was released from jail about a week ago. He had been jailed on a 2022 conviction for violating a protective order for no contact with his estranged wife, 46-year-old Latasha Crump-Coleman. Deputy Chief Sequerna Banks said Coleman was given additional time to serve after he was found with a cellphone in his jail cell.

Crump-Coleman was reported missing by her family on July 19, 2023. Wade said that right now, there is no evidence that links the disappearance with Sunday’s shooting.

Police do not have a suspect in custody in connection with Sunday’s shooting, but investigators are looking for a black Honda Sedan with tinted windows. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

