Kamala Harris’s Record-Breaking $231 Million Fundraising Frenzy: A New Chapter in the 2024 Presidential Election

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

Click here for updates on this story

July 23, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a spectacular display of grassroots support, ActBlue, the nonprofit Democratic fundraising platform, has achieved an astonishing milestone raising $231 million in the first 24 hours after President Joe Biden’s announcement of his withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race.

ActBlue experienced its most successful two-day fundraising of 2024 – and quite possibly in its entire history.

The fundraising frenzy was ignited almost immediately after Biden’s announcement, which was publicized through a letter posted on X (formerly Twitter) at approximately 2 p.m. ET. The president’s exit, coupled with his endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee, sparked an outpouring of enthusiasm from grassroots supporters.

Record-Breaking Donations

By 7 p.m. ET, ActBlue shared the remarkable news on X: small-dollar donors had already contributed over $27.5 million within the first five hours of Harris’s campaign. “Grassroots supporters are energized and excited to support her as the Democratic nominee,” the platform stated. The momentum didn’t stop there. By 9 p.m., the figure had nearly doubled, reaching an astounding $46.7 million. The final tally for the two day’s was a jaw-dropping $231 million, making it “the biggest fundraising day of the 2024 cycle.”

Historic Comparisons

This level of support suggested that this day may indeed be ActBlue’s most successful ever. The site’s ticker tracker, updating every 15 minutes, indicated that total donations neared $67 million by day’s end—a figure that, while unofficial and pending ActBlue’s confirmation, surpasses even the notable fundraising surge on September 19, 2020, following the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Community Momentum

ActBlue capitalized on this momentum by engaging supporters the following morning. “Good morning. Same energy as yesterday?” the platform posted on X, encouraging continued support for Harris’s campaign. This impressive surge in donations highlights the profound impact of Biden’s endorsement and the overwhelming response from Democratic supporters eager to see Harris assume the mantle of the Democratic nominee.

Join the Movement

Stay connected with Houston Style Magazine for more breaking news and in-depth political coverage. Your support is vital in driving forward our mission to keep the community informed and engaged. For the latest updates, follow us on our social media platforms. You may donate to the Harris for President campaign at: shorturl.at/rBLCj

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Jo-Carolyn Goodeeditorial@stylemagazine.com7133205611