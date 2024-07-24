NFL, Hispanic Heritage Foundation, and Procter & Gamble Elevate ‘NFL Latino Youth Honors’ for Student-Athletes

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

July 24, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — The National Football League (NFL), in partnership with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF) and Procter & Gamble, proudly announces the second annual ‘NFL Latino Youth Honors.’ This prestigious program recognizes exceptional high school tackle and flag football athletes from across the nation for their academic and athletic excellence. Procter & Gamble will serve as the presenting sponsor, underscoring their commitment to celebrating and supporting Latino youth.

Celebrating Latino Excellence

The NFL and HHF have a longstanding tradition of honoring impactful Latinos, and the ‘NFL Latino Youth Honors’ is a testament to this commitment. This initiative specifically celebrates high school seniors in NFL club markets who excel both in the classroom and on the football field. Thanks to Procter & Gamble’s generous support, eight high school seniors will each receive a grant award for college. The national male and female winners will each receive $25,000, while six other finalists will each receive $5,000.

Marissa Solis, NFL Senior Vice President of Global Brand & Consumer Marketing, expressed her excitement: “The NFL and Hispanic Heritage Foundation have a rich history of celebrating excellence within Latino communities. The ‘NFL Latino Youth Honors’ program is the perfect way to commemorate Latino students and their inspiring stories, as well as motivate future fans and athletes of this great sport. The program was a huge success in its inaugural season a year ago and with Procter & Gamble’s participation, we will elevate the ‘NFL Latino Youth Honors’ to new heights.”

Selection Process

All 32 NFL teams are invited to nominate a male and female high school senior football player to represent their team. The selection criteria for the ‘NFL Latino Youth Honors’ program are stringent, ensuring that only the most deserving students are recognized:

– Must be a Latino/Hispanic high school senior

– Must be a flag or tackle football player

– Must reside in or near one of the 32 NFL team markets

– Must maintain good academic standing (minimum GPA 3.0)

– Must demonstrate a commitment to their community

– Must have verifiable football stats (season and career), with a designation of tackle or flag

This rigorous selection process will identify 64 outstanding student-athletes, from whom eight exceptional finalists will be chosen, each representing one of the NFL’s eight divisions.

Procter & Gamble’s Commitment

Janet Fletcher, Senior Director of Sports Marketing at Procter & Gamble, highlighted the importance of this initiative: “Procter & Gamble has a long history of collaborating with the NFL to create programs that enhance our ability to reach and serve more consumers and enrich communities. We are proud to be this year’s presenting sponsor of the Latino Youth Honors and, together with the NFL and HHF, celebrate the outstanding achievements of Latino youth football players in the classroom, on the field of play, and in their communities.”

Super Bowl LIX Week Events

The eight finalists will receive their grant awards during Super Bowl LIX Week in New Orleans, participating in a series of special events designed to provide mentorship, guidance, and resources to pursue careers in professional sports. All eight finalists will attend the Super Bowl and, during NFL Honors, a male and female national winner will be announced. These winners will also be invited to HHF’s National Youth Awards ceremony later in 2025.

Jose Antonio Tijerino, President and CEO of HHF, emphasized the program’s impact: “Our partnership with the NFL has always focused on highlighting impactful Latinos, and the ‘NFL Latino Youth Honors’ program does exactly that. It celebrates the many talents and achievements of young Latinos who are outstanding student-athletes on the field and in the classroom, as well as leaders in their community. We look forward to another year of honoring these inspiring Latinos from the league’s 32 club markets while motivating the next generation of Latino talent to aspire for a brighter future.”

For more information on the ‘NFL Latino Youth Honors’ and to follow the inspiring journeys of these remarkable student-athletes, visit the NFL’s and HHF’s official websites.

