13 people rescued after reports of sinking boat near Key Biscayne

By CHANTAL COOK, MICHAEL HUDAK, RUBÉN ROSARIO, DANNIELLE GARCIA

KEY BISCAYNE, Florida (WSVN) — Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies came to the rescue of over a dozen people who were reportedly on board a sinking boat near Key Biscayne.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, City of Miami Fire Rescue and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission dispatched units due to reports of a sinking vessel west of Key Biscayne, at around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Nine adults and four children were on board the vessel when a night out on the water turned chaotic.

7News cameras captured helicopters and boats with flashing lights that were seen assisting in the rescue.

Just before 9:10 p.m., cameras showed what appeared to be a family getting off rescue boats and onto a dock.

The passengers were visibly shaken up when they were brought ashore.

“Is everyone OK?” said 7News reporter Michael Hudak.

“Yes,” said a girl.

“Yes, thank you,” said another girl.

“Everything is fine,” said a man in Spanish.

No injuries have been reported.

It does not appear that the family was taking part in the first day of the two-day lobster mini-season, which got off to a rough start on Wednesday with multiple reported incidents.

It is unclear whether the boat just took on water or whether it sank completely, as officials continue to investigate.

