Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Big heat to start the week across Colorado, near-record heat in Denver

By
Published 9:43 AM

By Joe Ruch

Click here for updates on this story

    DENVER (KCNC) — Near-record temperatures are expected to start the week in Denver.

A first alert weather day has been issued for both Monday & Tuesday. Temperatures will be just shy of the 100-degree mark. However, these days will be the warmest of the week, and some wildfire smoke returns.

97 degrees is the forecast high on Monday, the old record is 99 degrees set in 2005.

98 degrees is the forecast high on Tuesday, the old record is 101 degrees set in 2005.

Wildfire smoke is set to arrive after noon across northern Colorado, this will help limit just how warm temperatures get.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content