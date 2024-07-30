Comedian and Actress Cristela Alonzo to be Keynote Speaker at Annual AAMA Estrella Gala

By Lisa Valadez

July 30, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — On Saturday, November 16, 2024, the Latino-founded Houston nonprofit organization AAMA will celebrate its annual AAMA Estrella Gala at The Junior League of Houston from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Renowned stand-up comedian and actress Cristela Alonzo will be the keynote speaker. The Estrella Gala, AAMA’s largest fundraising event of the year, supports the organization’s programs, including two public charter schools, prevention and counseling services, early childcare, adult and youth learning programs, and community engagement services across Texas.

Cristela Alonzo, a stand-up comedian, actress, writer, and producer, created and starred in the ABC sitcom “Cristela,” making her the first Mexican American woman to create, produce, write, and star in her own US primetime comedy.

“I AM HONORED TO BE GIVING THE KEYNOTE SPEECH AT THIS YEAR’S AAMA ESTRELLA GALA. I AM PROUD TO BE A NATIVE TEXAN; SO MUCH SO THAT I CAN’T STOP TALKING ABOUT BEING FROM SAN JUAN, TEXAS IN THE RIO GRANDE VALLEY. I LIKE TO TALK ABOUT MY PAST WHICH INCLUDES GROWING UP IN A MIXED STATUS FAMILY THAT LIVED IN EXTREME POVERTY. SPANISH IS MY FIRST LANGUAGE, AND I AM A FIRST-GENERATION MEXICAN AMERICAN. I DO NOT CONSIDER MY STORY UNIQUE. IN FACT, IT IS THE REALITY FOR SO MANY OF US. THAT IS WHY IT’S IMPORTANT TO UPLIFT EACH OTHER AND GATHER TO REMIND OURSELVES OF OUR POWER AND CELEBRATE OUR VOICES. WE NEED TO REMEMBER THAT OUR STORIES ARE CONNECTED TO EACH OTHER, AND WE CAN USE OUR PAST TO CREATE OUR FUTURES,” ALONZO SHARED.

The Estrella Gala will also honor Elvia Quintanilla with the first annual AAMA Estrella Award for her dedication to helping AAMA George I. Sanchez students enter the workforce. Quintanilla, founder and executive director of the Texas Technical Trade School, has worked with AAMA students to help them complete certification programs.

“WE CONTINUE TO SEE OUR COMMUNITIES FACE HEALTH AND SOCIAL DISPARITIES AT DISPROPORTIONATE RATES, AND THEIR NEEDS ARE CONTINUING TO EVOLVE. WE KNOW THEY ARE STRUGGLING TO MAKE ENDS MEET, AND THIS IS HAVING AN ADVERSE EFFECT IN MANY HOUSEHOLDS,” SAID ADOLFO MELARA, PHD, CEO, PRESIDENT, AND SUPERINTENDENT AT AAMA. “WE ARE EXCITED TO SHARE THE TESTIMONY OF SOMEONE LIKE CRISTELA ALONZO WHO HAS PERSEVERED DESPITE MANY ADVERSITIES BECAUSE WE KNOW HER STORY RESONATES WITH OUR STUDENTS, PARENTS, AND THE ENTIRE COMMUNITY. OUR WORK WOULD NOT BE POSSIBLE WITHOUT THE GENEROUS SUPPORT OF OUR COMMUNITY. WE DEPEND ON IT TO PROVIDE OUR YEAR-ROUND PROGRAMS AND SERVICES.”

