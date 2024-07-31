Celebrating Leadership: Dr. Shawn E. Simmons Takes Helm as South-Central Regional Director of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.®

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

July 31, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston, prepare to cheer as one of our own, Dr. Shawn E. Simmons, embarks on an inspiring new journey of leadership. In a momentous ceremony before more than 20,000 sorority members and guests, Dr. Simmons was installed as the South-Central Regional Director of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.®, representing Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Texas. Her dedication to the nation’s first Black Greek-lettered sorority brings a renewed commitment to service and sisterhood to the South-Central Region.

Service has always been the cornerstone of Dr. Simmons’ life. Inspired by her aunt and impactful teachers who were members of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Simmons followed in their esteemed footsteps. As an undergraduate at the University of Oklahoma, she recognized the leadership and achievement of the Kappa Psi chapter and joined in the spring of 1990.

“They stood on business and community service, so for me it was about that extension of service and continuing the legacy in the family,” reflected Simmons.

Simmons’ leadership blossomed within the sorority, becoming a 1991 Leadership Fellow, a program designed to cultivate leadership skills both professionally and holding several leadership positions. These skills seamlessly transitioned into her graduate chapter involvement in Xi Alpha Omega where she held several positions including president.

“In grad chapter, I became more efficient, touched more lives, and saw my leadership aspirations grow,” Simmons explains. “I believe in growing where you are planted, leading where you are, and excelling at each level to set the stage for future opportunities.”

Now, as the Regional Director for the second-largest region of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Simmons aims to foster collaborative leadership. She envisions a platform where members’ voices are heard, their passions fuel service opportunities, and every member has her listening ear.

Service remains her administration’s hallmark with the tagline “Keeping It R.E.A.L.” – Responsive, Empowering, Authentic, and Lifting. “Keeping It Real means being genuine. We have real service to provide, real issues to address, and real relationships to build. It’s about being grounded and working together to find solutions,” she emphasizes.

On a local level, Simmons plans to implement systems that strengthen chapters and recognize members. By sharing best practices, no member will feel overwhelmed by duties. She will hold chapter forums to promote collaborative centers of excellence and will emphasize the sisterly spirit by assembling counselors and coaches for unbiased issue resolution. Additionally, her “What’s Up? My Pinkie Promise” program will support undergraduate members, addressing their concerns, coaching them for success, and providing leadership opportunities at the regional level.

Professionally, Simmons is a Global Supplier Diversity & Sustainable Procurement Manager for ExxonMobil. Her leadership extends globally, having led teams across Africa, Asia Pacific, Australia, and Europe. Her expertise once even took her to set up residence in Lagos, Nigeria. A proud graduate of Booker T. Washington’s High School for the Engineering Professions, Simmons holds a bachelor’s in petroleum engineering from the University of Oklahoma, a master’s in environmental engineering from Rice University, and a PhD in environmental toxicology from Texas Southern University. Her extensive volunteer work and numerous awards underscore her commitment to service.

Supported by her loving husband of 29 years, Philip, and their two children, Jonathan and Jacquelyn (an AKA member herself), Simmons’ journey is also a testament to the strength and encouragement from her family, friends, and mentors.

“I am just really excited,” Simmons shares with a bright smile. “Excited for new possibilities, for my chapter, and for the region. I’m eager to bring innovative ideas to life.”

Houston proudly stands behind Dr. Shawn E. Simmons as she leads with grace, vision, and an unwavering commitment to service, embodying the true spirit of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.®

Congratulations Dr. Shawn E. Simmons on behalf of Houston Style Magazine. We can’t wait to see our you will be Keeping It Real in South Central.

Houston Style Magazine readers, for more information, please visit: AKA1908.com/SouthCentral

