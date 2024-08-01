Coalition raises civil rights concerns over Brent Spence Corridor project

By Giacomo Luca

Click here for updates on this story

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) — A Greater Cincinnati coalition has lodged a civil rights complaint over the multi-billion-dollar Brent Spence Corridor Project, saying the project significantly impacts neighborhoods in Covington and Cincinnati.

The $3.6 billion project will widen lanes interstate traffic lanes and build a double-decker bridge parallel to the current Brent Spence Bridge. The bridge is a vital corridor for traffic between Ohio and Kentucky, including $700 billion in freight cargo each year.

The Greater Cincinnati Coalition for Transit and Sustainable Development (CTSD) says the project will disproportionately impact Black, Latino and low-income communities in the area, according to a Title VI complaint filed with the Federal Highway Administration.

The CTSD has raised concerns about the displacement of residents and businesses, connectivity to transit, and pollution. They are urging project developers to consider alternatives to the expansion project, such as mass transit lines like light rail, introducing tolls, and connecting city roads divided by the highway.

The coalition is made up of 19 business, faith and civic leaders from organizations such as the Cincinnati Preservation Association, the Art Academy of Cincinnati and the Devou Good Foundation.

“A priority of the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project is to provide an inclusive process that enhances surrounding communities while delivering a project that will bring safer, less congested travel, and job opportunities to the region,” officials with the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said in a statement. “We are aware of the Title VI complaint and will await the Federal Highway Administration’s completion of its review process.”

The CTSD is holding a community meeting Wednesday to discuss the complaint process and to garner community support. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Trinity Episcopal Church in Covington.

The coalition is planning another meeting on the Cincinnati side next week.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.