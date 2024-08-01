Man accused of animal cruelty to 2 parakeets

By Malcolm Shields

Florida (WPBF) — A man from Lake Worth was arrested on animal cruelty charges on Tuesday.

According to a report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, on April 14, the mother of the suspect, Philip W. Brown, contacted law enforcement in reference to dead birds.

When the mother returned home, she discovered two of her six parakeets dead, lying in the grass in the front yard.

According to the report, Brown told a deputy that he “took out the birds” because they were part of a giant network surveilling him, and the birds were not real animals.

The deputy noted that Brown was taken into custody for involuntary examination, also known as the Baker Act.

When the dead birds were examined by a veterinarian with Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control, it was determined the birds died via injury from external compression of the shoulders and chest. The compression is believed to have caused multiple bone fractures and significant hemorrhage into the lungs and air sacs, leading to asphyxiation.

Based on the neck injuries and suffering sustained by the birds, Brown was arrested on animal cruelty charges.

