Sick sea lions stranding on Central Coast beaches suffering from domoic acid poisoning

By Juliet Lemar

CALIFORNIA (KSBY) — A domoic acid event is causing serious health issues for marine mammals across the Central Coast.

“They’ll come out of the water and their head will be going back and forth. They’ll go in circles. Just disoriented, confusion. They’ll have very hard seizures and even foam coming out of their mouth,” explained Ken Hughes, Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute (CIMWI).

Hughes explains that a neurotoxin causes these symptoms.

“The domoic acid attacks the cerebral cortex section of the brain and physically damages it and it is devastating to these animals,” Hughes said.

Last year, CIMWI rescued a total of 97 sea lions with domoic acid poisoning. In just the last five days, 19 have been brought in.

Each time an animal is infected, outcomes worsen, according to David Mendelson with the Channel Islands Marine & Wildlife Institute.

“If they had a very mild case last year and she was doing okay, the animal is doing okay in the wild, and then they get another dose, it’s just a cumulative effect,” Mendelson said.

After capture, the animal is transported to CIMWI’s animal hospital to receive supportive care.

“All of our volunteers care very much and will give it every opportunity to get healthy again,” Hughes said.

CIMWI says, if you think an animal is suffering from domoic acid DO NOT do the following:

– Do not pour water on the sea lion: They do not need to be wet even if it is hot out. The beach is a part of their natural habitat and they came out of the ocean to rest for a reason. Pouring water on them can make their compromised state worse and could even cause seizures. – Do not coax/drag/push the animal into the ocean or out of the surf zone: This can harm the animal; you could also get hurt or bitten. – Do not feed the animal: The ocean fish may be contaminated with the neurotoxin; animals typically do not eat during the acute phase of the toxin. – Do not touch or pet the animal: Wild animals may bite; animals suffering from domoic acid may act erratically and could charge at people. – Do not harass the animal: This is malicious and abusive as well as dangerous; please respect wildlife. – Do not cover the animal: It is unsafe to get this close to the animal; the animal may feel threatened and become defensive; these wild animals do not need a blanket. – Do not get close: You will be too close to the wild animal; you should never have your back to an unpredictable wild animal — you could get hurt.

“They didn’t get the name sea lion because they’re cute and cuddly. They earned the name lion, and they can inflict a very painful bite,” Hughes explained. To report a sick marine animal in Santa Barbara County, call CIMWI’s rescue hotline at (805) 567-1505.

In San Luis Obispo County, call The Marine Mammal Center at (415) 289-7325.

