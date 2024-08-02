Skip to Content
14-year-old alleged smuggler leads Texas DPS trooper on high-speed chase

Texas State Troopers said they caught a 14-year-old allegedly trying to smuggle undocumented immigrants into the U.S. after a high-speed chase that ended in a fiery crash.
Texas State Troopers said they caught a 14-year-old allegedly trying to smuggle undocumented immigrants into the U.S. after a high-speed chase that ended in a fiery crash.
By S.E. Jenkins

    Texas (KTVT) — Texas State Troopers said they caught a 14-year-old allegedly trying to smuggle undocumented immigrants into the U.S. after a high-speed chase that ended in a fiery crash.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said that on July 30 a trooper was pursuing a white GMC Acadia SUV on I-35 in Webb County, near the border with Mexico, when the driver of the SUV ran a red light and hit a curb, losing the front passenger tire.

The trooper performed a precision immobilization technique, or PIT maneuver, causing the driver of the SUV to veer off the road and into the brush. The vehicle then caught fire and troopers helped seven people out of the burning vehicle, according to the DPS.

Authorities said a 14-year-old was arrested and charged with evading arrest and smuggling people. DPS said the seven passengers were undocumented immigrants from Mexico and were referred to U.S. Border Patrol.

