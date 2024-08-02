Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery in Carson hit by vandalism again

By Amanda Palacios

Click here for updates on this story

CARSON, California (KABC) — Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery in Carson has once again been hit by vandalism. Within the last month, thieves have destroyed over 30 gravestones and a mausoleum, stealing the copper and brass engravings and leaving only rubble and cement behind.

“It’s sad that somebody would stoop that low. I mean this place is full of Compton residents and veterans,” said Compton resident Ricky Finley.

“The last couple of days, we actually had more vandalism in the front. So there have been 10 more headstones that have been sadly taken,” said community volunteer Aisha Woods.

Woods said her mother is buried here and she has been volunteering her time and organizing several community cleanups to maintain the cemetery. She said the state is in the process of taking over the cemetery, which means there are no workers or security guards on site.

“When I came back that Monday and I opened up and saw that they were missing, I said you know what my first priority is protection. So let me be here from 5 p.m. when we close to 6 in the morning,” Woods said.

Woods has stayed overnight for several days to keep watch over the cemetery, but said the thieves strike on the nights she’s not there. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said they are investigating the incidents, but Woods feels more needs to be done. We reached out to Assemblymember Mike Gipson, but have not heard back yet.

“We have to start speaking up, we can’t be afraid to speak,” Finley said.

In an effort to protect the cemetery, Woods started a GoFundMe in hopes she can raise enough money to buy cameras and hire security guards to monitor the area.

“They know what they’re going to hit and now they have a routine. And that’s what bothers me and I’m here to break that routine,” Woods said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.