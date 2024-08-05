13-year-old killed after tree falls on home during Debby

By Averi Kremposky

Click here for updates on this story

LEVY COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — A 13-year-old boy in Levy County was killed after a tree fell on him during Hurricane Debby, the Levy County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to LCSO, deputies responded to a mobile home around 8 a.m. on Monday after reports of a downed tree. There, they found a teen crushed to death.

No other injuries were reported in this incident and officials say they are with the family.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with this family as they deal with this tragedy,” LCSO said.

Officials remind Floridians to use extreme caution as they begin to assess and clean up any damage the now tropical storm may have caused. The massive system made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane in the Big Bend region this morning.

“One life is too many,” the sheriff’s office said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.