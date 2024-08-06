Caught on video: Security guard seen shooting man who stabs a wheelchair-bound woman

By Shay O’Connor

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WDSU) — A security guard from a Walgreens at the intersection of Elysian Fields and St. Claude is seen shooting a man after he is seen by the public allegedly stabbing a wheelchair-bound woman.

A driver who was near the intersection in the 7th Ward videoed the encounter.

People from the area tried to help as they told WDSU the man stabbed the woman multiple times after what appeared to be an attempted robbery.

The security guard was detained briefly for questioning and then released, according to officials.

People in the area where it happened believe the man may have been having a mental episode.

NOPD said the man, who has not been identified yet, died on scene.

