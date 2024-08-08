3 hospitalized after apparent oven explosion at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens

By Michael Hudak, Julian Quintana

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida (WSVN) — Three people were transported to the hospital after a pizza oven reportedly exploded at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at Hard Rock Stadium, located at 347 Don Shula Dr Suite 102, Thursday afternoon.

It appears the explosion may have occurred near the 200-section area in the stadium at the northwest gate.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where two people were placed on a gurney by rescue crews.

According to fire rescue, two patients were airlifted to a local trauma center, while the third patient was transported to a local area hospital.

Smells of gas were also reported at the stadium and hazmat crews were called to the scene.

The conditions of the three who were hospitalized remain unknown.

The Miami Dolphins are scheduled to have their first pre-season game at the stadium against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday.

Hard Rock Stadium released the following statement:

“This afternoon, an incident occurred in a concession stand on the club level of the stadium. Three workers sustained injuries and have been taken to a local hospital for further care. The cause of the incident was quickly identified and extinguished. There is no further threat and no expected impact on the Dolphins game Friday evening.”

