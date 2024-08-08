Justice for Reba: Reward doubled for person responsible for English bulldog’s abuse

By Joe Moeller

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The reward for more information on the abuse of Reba the Bulldog has now been doubled after gaining national spotlight.

We’ve been following Reba’s story since she was first found in a sealed plastic container in Las Vegas, and Joe Moeller spoke to the CEO of the no-kill shelter that is, in part, behind the increase in the reward.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue, a no-kill shelter based in Florida, is partnering with an anonymous supporter to double the current reward offered to $50,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. The supporter has also hired private detectives.

“The news of the utter cruelness of leaving this defenseless dog to die in the Nevada heat next to a dumpster with no chance to survive moved us to action,” said Lauree Simmons, CEO of Big Dog Ranch Rescue. “It is our goal to find and punish this person or persons and to send a national message that anyone who harms an innocent animal will be punished. These abusers often go on to abuse children and more animals so it is with great urgency that we identify and arrest those responsible.”

The Vegas Pet Rescue Project also recently announced 48 digital billboards are being put up around the valley, advertising the original reward amount.

If you have any information, contact the LVMPD Animal Cruelty Detail at (702) 828-3364 or submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

