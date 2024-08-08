Tornado destroys house in NC, man found dead inside

By WTVD Staff

LUCAMA, North Carolina (WTVD) — A man was found dead Thursday morning inside a home damaged by a tornado, Wilson County Communications director confirmed.

The two-story home was one of at least 10 homes damaged by the tornado overnight.

The man was found in his bedroom on the first floor, presumed sleeping in bed at the time the tornado hit, according to Chief Walt Williamson with the Rock Ridge Fire Department.

“It was a very dangerous operation,” he said. “The house had to be stabilized before we did anything…We had to stabilize as we went. Tornadoes are very dangerous. You can see the damage they do.”

Two crews, including a FEMA incident support team, were involved in the search.

Many had been seen frantically looking for their neighbor Thursday morning.

Norman Poler, a friend of the victim, rushed down to the destroyed home on Loyd Road to help with the search. He was heartbroken by what he saw.

Poler also said he was grateful his life was spared. He woke up early, and God told him to put his shoes on and look out the back door.

“I dropped down to my knees, and went to praying,” he said. “‘You know Lord, I worked all my life for what I got here. Please don’t take it.’ (The storm) went right in the backyard. I (saw) debris flying.”

People living in the community told ABC11 that almost everyone has lived in the homes all their lives.

Evelyn Scott, who lives in the next house over, said the man who lived in the home had the biggest heart and that the house had been in his family for decades.

She said his mother, who is now in her 90s, also grew up in the home.

“When we went to bed everything was right with the world, and at 2 o’clock when we got the warning on the phone, we had no idea we would get up to such a tragedy,” Scott said.

Springfield Middle School on Wiggins Mill Road was also destroyed.

