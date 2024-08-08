Woman found dead in baggage area at airport

By Suzanne Le Mignot, Elyssa Kaufman

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO, Illinois (WBBM) — Questions swirled about a woman found dead at O’Hare International Airport Thursday morning after getting trapped in some machinery.

The woman was found trapped in a conveyor belt in Terminal 5—the international terminal—and died at the scene, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Sources said the woman, who was 57, was in an area at Terminal 5 that the public cannot access—but her presence there would not be considered a security breach, because it did not take place in a high security area.

She was found trapped in the conveyor belt, on a piece of equipment that is used to move baggage. How she got there still wasn’t known Thursday afternoon.

Fire Department personnel at O’Hare found the woman unresponsive. They say they were called at 7:45 a.m.

Sources said when airport video was reviewed, the woman was seen walking in the area as early as 2:27 a.m. The exact time as to when she got into the machinery was still not known late Thursday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

CBS News Chicago has checked with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, which said it is not investigating because the woman was not an airport employee.

Her identity remains a mystery.

An autopsy will be conducted Friday at the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office to determine the cause of the woman’s death.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.