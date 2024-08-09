Attorney arrested, accused of bringing contraband to inmates at Raymond Detention Center

By Kyndall Jones

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — A judge set bond at $75,000 for an attorney arrested after Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said he brought contraband into the Raymond Detention Center.

Jones said attorney Daniel Dale, of Terry, is accused of bringing cellphones and other contraband to a detainee on Monday.

Jones said on Thursday, Dale came back to the detention center as an attorney visiting a client.

“He had a silver briefcase and during his entrance, one of our machines detected what appeared to be contraband inside of the briefcase,” Jones said. “Video footage later showed attorney Dale attempting to make an exchange of the items in the briefcase with another detainee during a visitation.”

Jones said video shows Dale trying to give the contraband to a different inmate. A search of the briefcase revealed cellphones and other items, including marijuana, tobacco, cellphone chargers, a scale and other electronic equipment.

Jones said records show Dale, 49, has visited the jail at least 10 times since June. The sheriff said investigators are looking back to see who Dale visited and if there was an exchange of contraband then, too.

Dale is charged with two counts of conspiracy and introduction of contraband into a correctional facility. Additional arrests are possible, Jones said.

