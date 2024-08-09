Body camera footage shows LMPD officers shoot man wielding butcher knife

By Helena Arjona

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — Louisville Metro Police Department released body camera footage Thursday from a deadly police shooting near Valley Station.

The footage was released during a news conference on Thursday at 4 p.m.

The shooting happened on July 25 after officers were called about a man armed with a knife at a home on Eagle Wood Drive, just outside of Valley Station.

The man was later identified as 32-year-old Yoel Napoles-Ravelo. Police said he is also the one who called 911, telling dispatchers he needed to go to the hospital.

LMPD says at the time of the call, the incident did not qualify for crisis call diversion.

Police said when they arrived, Napoles-Ravelo was “behaving erratically” and charged at them with a large butcher knife.

They said officers used less-lethal options to try and stop the suspect before discharging guns.

The officers who fired the shots were identified as Kendrick Eaves, Matthews Forbes, and Garrett Schmeltz.

They are heard on video giving several verbal commands for him to drop the weapon prior to shots fired.

