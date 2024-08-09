Mother arrested for allegedly dumping her newborn’s remains 37 years ago

By Matthew Rodriguez

RIVERSIDE, California (KCAL, KCBS) — Cold case detectives arrested a 55-year-old woman this week for allegedly throwing her newborn’s body into a Riverside dumpster nearly four decades ago.

The Riverside Police Department booked Melissa Jean Allen Avila into jail for murder after North Carolina law enforcement extradited her to Southern California. She remains in custody at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in lieu of a $1.1 million bail.

Detectives discovered the baby girl’s body on Oct. 13, 1987, after a man searching for recyclables found the remains inside a dumpster behind a business in the 5400 block of La Sierra Avenue. The Riverside County Corner’s office ruled the girl’s death as a homicide.

Investigators struggled to catch a break in the case. It fell to the wayside after they could not identify a suspect.

For decades, baby’s homicide remained unsolved. However, in 2020, the department’s newly formed Homicide Cold Case Unit reopened the case and turned to DNA samples recovered at the scene to reignite the investigation.

Detectives teamed up with their partners at the Riverside County Regional Cold Case Team and the nonprofit Season of Justice to identify Avila — who would have been 19 at the time — as the baby’s mother.

Season of Justice provides funds to agencies and families to help solve cold cases through DNA analysis and forensic genealogy.

After identifying Avila, Riverside PD worked with the U.S. Marshals to track her down to Shelby, North Carolina.

“Thanks to the persistent efforts of our investigators and partners, this victim now has an identity, bringing resolution to the case,” Riverside Police Chief Larry Gonzalez stated. “We will remain dedicated to seeking justice for homicide victims and ensuring their families find closure.”

In 2001, California passed a law establishing the “Safe Arms for Newborns” program. This program allowed a parent or legal guardian to confidentially surrender a newborn at any hospital emergency room or fire station without fear of prosecution. The baby must be three days old or younger and cannot be abused or neglected.

To find the nearest safe surrender site, call 1(877) 222-9723 or visit the Department of Social Services website. The Safe Surrender sites are also marked with this blue baby sign.

