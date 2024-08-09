Officials find an estimated $5M in marijuana products in Queens warehouse



By Phil Taitt, WABC Digital Staff

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) — According to New York City, more than 750 illegal marijuana shops have been padlocked since enforcement began back in April.

Thanks to the NYPD and the New York City Sherriff’s Office, a Queens warehouse has now been added to that growing list.

They discovered hundreds of pounds of marijuana, worth $5 million on Thursday. Friday morning, police were still out in front of the location as the investigation continued.

They even found equipment that produced vape cartridges for sale.

Eyewitness News cameras were rolling as hundreds of pounds were seized at the warehouse facility on 2nd Street in Astoria.

Police tell Eyewitness News they became aware of the drugs when they were responding to a report of a robbery at the warehouse around 3 a.m. Thursday.

Officers arrested two suspects, 38-year-old James Pennisi from Pennsylvania and 36-year-old john Betancourt who they said had 125 pounds of cannabis flower.

They realized the suspects were taking the product from the warehouse and reached out to the Sheriff’s office. Together, they moved in on the warehouse to make the bust.

“This is definitely one of the largest seizures that we’ve had. It’s not the largest but it is one of the largest seizures,” said Lt. Francesca Rosa, NYC Sheriff’s Office. “So far, from our observations and inventory of the product, it’s over $5 million.”

The city’s main goal is to look for places that are supplying all of these shops.

They say the warehouse was supplying other areas in and outside of New York City.

