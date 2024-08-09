Wild video shows coyotes chasing bear in Burbank neighborhood

By Leo Stallworth

BURBANK, California (KABC) — Video shows the wild moment a bear was being chased by two coyotes in a Burbank neighborhood.

Resident Barbara Curren says coyotes roaming the neighborhood isn’t out of the ordinary, but it’s a different story when it comes to bears.

The sighting happening roughly a week ago in the evening and was captured on a Ring device.

“When I saw the bear, I got really excited because we had heard he was in the area,” Curren said. “Seeing him just made me feel like a little girl again.”

Current wasn’t scared by the sighting either.

“I love having all the wildlife around,” she added.

Curren noticed the coyotes were actually chasing the bear.

“We had heard quite a ruckus that night with the coyotes,” she said. “We’re like, OK, they probably caught something and then when I saw the Ring I’m like, ‘Oh, the coyotes were excited about the bear’ – whether it’s defensive or not.”

Outside of being concerned about small pets and small children, some residents said they’re not too worried about seeing a bear and coyotes roaming their neighborhood.

