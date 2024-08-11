Construction worker dies after falling from scaffolding

By Beth Germano

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A construction worker has died after he fell from scaffolding at a theater in Boston on Friday.

OSHA and Boston Police investigating

It happened at the Cutler Majestic Theatre on Tremont Street, where refurbishing work is being done. The building is owned by Emerson College. Police said the construction worker fell off scaffolding on the side of the building.

“I see ambulances coming fast, cops, everything,” said Al Cunha, who lives in the area.

Investigators are now trying to piece together the circumstances that led to the tragedy. It was a scene that stunned onlookers as ambulances and police suddenly surrounded the area at around 12:45 p.m.

“It seems like they’re a really tightknit bunch from what I can tell,” said Rosetta Isnardi, who works in the area. “I know sometimes I am a little nervous because I see them on top of this building.”

It’s unclear what caused the worker to fall but OSHA has been called in to investigate, along with Boston Police homicide detectives.

“Every construction worker deserves to go home to their family, and my thoughts are with their loved ones after this devastating incident. The City will continue to work with OSHA and all investigators to determine the cause and how to prevent tragedies like this from occurring again,” said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu in a statement.

“I was trying to get into the stage door of the Colonial Theater and the officer told me that it was a crime scene and I couldn’t cross the tape,” said Bill Hayes, who works in the area.

“Sad for the family to get that call”

As the medical examiner arrived, it brought the area to a standstill as people watch the police activity and reflected on the tragic situation unfolding in front of them.

“You come to work, working hard all day. And then you can’t go home to your family and it’s sad for the family to get that call,” said Cunha.

“Emerson College extends our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of this person and our heartfelt support to anyone who may have witnessed this tragedy. We are still learning more about what occurred, and are in open, ongoing contact with city authorities. They will manage the sharing of information including the identity of the individual and the circumstances surrounding this incident,” said Emerson College, in part, in a statement.

The construction worker has not been identified.

