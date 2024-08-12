Remains of 3 people linked to decades-old cold cases found in cars pulled from Plantation canals

By Anna McAllister

PLANTATION, Texas (WFOR) — The remains of three people, including a 4-year-old girl, who are linked to decades-old cold cases were found in two cars pulled from two canals in the Florida city of Plantation.

One car, a 1960s Chevrolet Impala, was found near 10151 SW 1 St. with the remains of an adult and child inside, the Plantation Fire Department said. Sources said the remains were those of a mother and her daughter from Pennsylvania who went missing 50 years ago.

The mother and the girl’s father were going through a custody battle at the time the mom and girl went missing. A source said the mom took off with the 4-year-old girl and threatened to take her life and the life of her daughter if she couldn’t have custody.

Neighbors couldn’t believe a car was submerged in the canal behind their homes and that two bodies were found inside.

Aviad Lankri said his son often fishes in the canal and used to see the roof of the car but never thought anything was inside it.

A second car was found behind an apartment complex near 80 Wimbledon Lakes Drive. A source said the remains of a World War II veteran were recovered from it. That man had been missing for 20 years and his family believed he was suicidal at the time of his disappearance.

