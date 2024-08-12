Skeletal remains found near Conowingo Creek

By Bria Jenkins

CECIL COUNTY, Maryland (WJZ) — The Cecil County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of skeletal remains near the Conowingo Creek.

Investigators say they were notified Thursday August 8th of skeletal remains found on the bank of Conowingo Creek.

That portion of the creek runs through a camping location located on Camp Shadow Brook Road, officials said.

Cecil County Sheriff detectives notified the Office of the Chief Medical Examiners and Crime Scene Technicians from Maryland State Police to assist with their investigation.

The remains were removed from the area and sent to the medical examiner’s office for further investigation.

The sheriff’s office said are aware of a missing adult male from Pennsylvania and are collaboratively working with Pennsylvania State troopers regarding their investigation.

Anyone with additional information should reach out to Detective Travis Chinery at (410) 996-5500 ext. 3303 or by email at travis.chinery@cecilsheriffmd.gov.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous and has information regarding any crime can contact the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (410) 392-2180.

