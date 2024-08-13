The makeshift koi pond in Brooklyn seems popular. But some worry about the fish.

By Zinnia Maldonado

NEW YORK, New York (WCBS) — People are wondering if a makeshift koi pond around a leaking fire hydrant in Brooklyn is just a work of art or cause for concern.

Countless videos of the pond on Hancock Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant are circulating on TikTok.

“It’s like a historic landmark at this point I think. You go see the Statue of Liberty and then you come to Bed-Stuy to see the fish,” said Sunny Ali.

“It’s here for tranquility and peace and to bring people together,” said Floyd Washington, who was part of the group that put the koi pond together in early August.

While many people do pass by it in awe, others have questions.

“I was excited to see it,” said Ana Abonbolo. “I’ve been visiting the koi pond and the fish seem to be doing OK.”

“I don’t know how sustainable it can be for the fish,” said Felice Badon.

“There are real safety concerns”

The New York City Department of Environmental Protection says crews have gone out and closed the hydrant several times already, but Washington said there are no plans to give up the fish just yet.

“It’s imperative that our DEP operations team be allowed to fix the hydrant. There are real safety concerns with damaged or leaking hydrants; it can impact the availability of water for fire emergencies, and it can impact water pressure and cause supply issues for the neighborhood. We love goldfish also, but we know there is a better home for them than on a sidewalk,” a DEP statement said.

Organizers said sometime down the line they plan to give the fish to kids in the neighborhood.

“We understand that in case of an emergency that the fire hydrant might have to be used, but we try to keep it low. That way the fish is good,” Washington said.

Meanwhile, the city reminds people it’s illegal for anyone other than a DEP or FDNY employee to open, use, operate or tamper with fire hydrants.

