Susan Lorincz trial day 1: Witnesses recall lingering issues between ﻿Susan Lorincz, victim in manslaughter trial

MARION COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — On Tuesday, jurors heard opening statements and testimonies in the case of a Marion County woman accused of shooting and killing her neighbor in front of her children.

Susan Lorincz has been charged with manslaughter in the death of A.J. Owens on June 2, 2023.

“She was trying to break down my door. I didn’t know what to do. I grabbed my gun, and I shot at the door,” Lorincz said in a 911 call.

Lorincz allegedly shot and killed the mother, who was standing outside her front door after a dispute over Owens’ children.

Now, a jury is trying to determine if Lorincz’s actions were justified.

The morning started with opening statements and eventually turned to testimonies as witness after witness was called to the stand to be questioned by both sides.

“This case is about how Susan Lorincz shot a bullet through her own locked front door, killing her unarmed neighbor,” prosecutor Adam Smith said.

The prosecutors laid out their manslaughter case against the 60-year-old Lorincz, who had lingering issues with 35-year-old Owens.

Lorincz accused Owens’ kids and other neighborhood children of trespassing on her property. On June 2, 2023, Owens went to Lorincz’s door after the latest run-in, banging on it, the defense said.

“She was terrified that A.J. Owens was going to break down that door, so she fired in self-defense,” defense attorney Morris Carranza said.

The jury was shown body camera footage from the night of the shooting. Lorincz told law enforcement officials where the gun was.

Her defense made it clear that Lorincz feared for her life. Witnesses were asked if they heard Owens make any specific threats.

Susan Lorincz’s trial is set to end by Friday, if not earlier, the judge said.

A.J. Owens’ children are expected to testify, their grandmother told WESH 2, but that did not happen on Tuesday.

Lorincz’s trial will continue on Wednesday.

