Uvalde leaders admit they did not release all video recordings from 2022 school shooting

By Ken Molestina, S.E. Jenkins

Click here for updates on this story

UVALDE (KTVT) — Uvalde city leaders admit they did not release all of the video recordings they have from the botched police response to the Robb Elementary School shooting in 2022.

The release of documents and recordings came after a settlement between the city and a coalition of major news organizations, including CBS.

City officials released a trove of documents and videos last week but said they’ve discovered even more.

In a statement, the city says additional videos were found when a Uvalde Police officer alerted his body cam footage was missing. When they looked they found it and several other files.

Uvalde’s police chief ordered a review to find out how that additional footage was missed, and the district attorney is now reviewing those videos.

“The Uvalde community and the public deserve nothing less,” Uvalde Police Chief Homer Delgado said in the statement.

It was not immediately clear what the unreleased video shows. Those files have yet to be made available to the public.

The law enforcement response — nearly 400 officers waited more than 70 minutes before confronting the gunman in a classroom filled with dead and wounded children and teachers — has been widely condemned as a massive failure. Dozens of officers stood in the hallway trying to figure out what to do, students inside the classroom called 911 on cellphones, begging for help, and desperate parents who had gathered outside the building pleaded with officers to go in. A tactical team eventually entered the classroom and killed the shooter.

Multiple federal and state investigations into the slow law enforcement response revealed problems in training, communication, leadership and technology. They questioned whether officers prioritized their own lives over those of children and teachers. Families of the victims have long sought accountability for the slow police response.

Two responding officers that day face criminal charges. The former Uvalde school Police Chief Pete Arredondo and former school officer Adrian Gonzales both pleaded not guilty to multiple charges of child abandonment and endangerment.

Some families have called for more officers to be charged and filed federal and state lawsuits against law enforcement, social media, online gaming companies, and the gun manufacturer that made the rifle the gunman used.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.