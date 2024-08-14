Video shows 2 young children in diapers on East Freeway after being ejected during crash



By Jessica Willey

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — Two young children who were ejected during a major crash along the East Freeway remain hospitalized, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, the children, ages 1 and 4, were traveling inside a Jeep driven by their father when it collided with another vehicle. The impact flipped the Jeep and sent them flying.

Video of the aftermath shows the two children, wearing only diapers, sitting in the middle of the freeway, and their father and another man running to them.

It all happened while Victor Cordova was driving home. At first, he feared the worst.

“I thought they actually passed away. I thought they were dead,” he told ABC13.

He was relieved when he saw the children stirring. Incredibly, they were not hit by other vehicles.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is not complete, but the father, who is 25, could face criminal charges for not restraining his children. That is why Cordova, a father himself, wanted other parents to see the video he recorded.

“For parents, for everybody, even if it’s a short distance, (you need) awareness. To make sure you secure your kids properly,” Cordova said.

