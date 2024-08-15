Alabama purging 3,251 noncitizens from voting rolls

By Jon Paepcke

MONTGOMERY, Alabama (WVTM) — While about 95% of eligible Alabamians are registered to vote, Secretary of State Wes Allen is fighting to keep non-U.S. citizens away from the polls.

“Philosophically, only American citizens should be voting in our elections. It’s state law. It’s in our constitution here in Alabama,” Allen said.

So, he sought what are called alien registration numbers from the federal government to see if any immigrants were trying to vote in Alabama.

“We had multiple conversations with the White House. You know, we ran into one roadblock after another roadblock, red tape bureaucracy,” Allen said.

However, after cross-checking data with state agencies, Allen’s office found 3,251 noncitizens registered in Alabama.

We requested a county-by-county breakdown.

Jefferson, Shelby and Tuscaloosa counties have a combined 854 noncitizens on their voting rolls.

“We almost have almost half a million registered voters in the county. So, to have some folks slip through the cracks like that, I’m not surprised,” Jefferson County Board of Registrars Chairman Barry Stephenson said.

Local election leaders like Stephenson must now pitch in by sending out letters requiring the voters in question to verify their citizenship.

If they don’t and show up to vote anyway, they must fill out a voter update form at the polls.

“You’re signing and attesting that you are a U.S. citizen. So, if they move forward and they are still not a U.S. citizen, then they can be subject to criminal prosecution,” Stephenson said.

Allen says his mission to ensure only Americans have a say in the country’s elections will continue.

“We’re going to keep pushing and we’re not going to slow down,” Allen said.

The deadline to register to vote in Alabama is Oct. 21.

