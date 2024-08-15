Bomb squad removes donated “military device” from thrift store

By Connor Hills

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — The Overland Park Police Department has cleared its explosive ordinance disposal team from a thrift store that it was called to early Wednesday afternoon.

The police department’s bomb squad was called to the scene at Blessings Abound Thrift near Metcalf Avenue and West 103rd Street just around noon on Wednesday.

Police were called to the scene after employees became concerned about a military device that was donated to the store. Overland Park police shared a photo of the device, which has the appearance of an old ordinance shell.

The store’s manager evacuated the back of the store but did not close the entire store. The device is now safely in possession of the Overland Park Police Department.

The department is no longer asking the public to avoid the area.

