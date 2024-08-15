Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Clint Eastwood’s former Carmel-by-the-Sea home on sale for $21 million

By
New
Published 1:24 PM

By Naveed Habibelahian

Click here for updates on this story

    CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, California (KSBW) — Famous actor Clint Eastwood’s former Central Coast home where he resided from the 1980s to the mid-90s is now on the market.

Eastwood resided in the nearly 4,500 interior square-foot home in the Los Ondas neighborhood in Carmel-by-the-Sea from 1981-1996; during that time also served as the mayor of Carmel from 1986-1988.

The Spanish Revival home was originally built in 1924, but re-built by its current owner in 1998.

The private, gated property is located one street from Carmel Beach on a large 11,000-square-foot lot.

The 100-year-old home is listed at $21 million.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content