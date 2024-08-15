Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Global Fest fashion show to showcase designs from many nations

By
New
Published 9:42 AM

By Anna Alejo

Click here for updates on this story

    AURORA, Colorado (KCNC) — This weekend food, music, art and fashion from around the world will be on display at Global Fest.

Aurora’s signature event showcases the city’s many cultures. We got a preview of some of the folkloric attire that will be part of the fashion show.

Your Aurora reporter Kelly Werthmann will be announcing the fashion event.

Beautiful dresses representing Mexico, Guatemala and many other nations will be on display. Many created by local fashion designers.

The fashion show takes place Saturday at 1pm on the main stage.

“All America, Korea, Taiwan, China, everybody come. I love it because it’s a family time for everybody,” said fashion designer Francesca Flores.

CBS Colorado is excited to sponsor Aurora’s Global Fest. Your Aurora reporters Werthmann, Michael Abeyta and Tori Mason will all be present.

Global Fest takes place at the Aurora Municipal Center this Saturday August 17 from 11AM TO 6PM.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content