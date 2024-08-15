‘They need to do the right thing’: Franklin family fights for teen to play for high school football team

By Megan Lee

Click here for updates on this story

FRANKLIN, Wisconsin (WTMJ) — High school football season is kicking off, but one family is worried their teen will be stuck on the sideline.

“Due to his disabilities and IEP (Individualized Education Program), he would not be able to be a part of the high school program,” Lindsey Gerszewski explained.

Lindsey is talking about her 14-year-old son Jack and his future on the Franklin High School football team.

“This is a huge thing for Jack. It means a lot to Jack. And it’s good for Jack,” Lindsey said.

Jack has autism and that’s why he has an IEP.

According to the Department of Public Instruction, an IEP “is a written statement for a student with a disability that is developed, reviewed, and revised by a team of people, including the student’s family, that outlines an educational plan for the student.”

“To see all the struggles and know all the struggles Jack has had in life and to this point sports has become his outlet for everything,” Lindsey explained.

Jack came into the Gerszewski family three years ago and sports have been a saving grace for the teen.

Lindsey said, “he’s just a natural athlete.”

He played youth football in Franklin during middle school and was registered for high school football. He got his physical and even attended football camp at Franklin just a few weeks ago.

“We were told you know due to his IEP, they couldn’t give him the support at football that he needs,” Lindsey explained.

Lindsey was looking forward to watching her son smiling on and off the football field.

“To see him just crushed when all of his friends are going to football practice or their texting him where are you? Or the coach is calling and asking where Jack is,” Lindsey said.

One of his coaches at Franklin even wrote a letter of recommendation for Jack after meeting him during football camp this summer.

TMJ4’s Megan Lee reached out to the Franklin School District for clarification on the decision.

A spokesperson for the district sent this statement:

The safety of our students, families and staff is always our focus. Situations involving students in our care are confidential. We build relationships with our families to find the most inclusive learning environments for students with disabilities, both in the classroom and through athletics and activities that we offer. We follow policies and procedures set forth through the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) and the WI Department of Public Instruction (DPI). Making assumptions when only limited facts can be legally shared is hurtful to the student involved.

FPS Communications Franklin Public Schools

“They know what’s right and what’s wrong and they need to do the right thing and let him play,” Lindsey said.

A local disabilities advocate and mom of a child with disabilities is speaking out after hearing Jack’s story.

“There aren’t a lot of inclusive settings around here. Public schools that’s what they’re made for, they’re supposed to be inclusive. They are federally mandated,” Julie Kowalske explained.

She doesn’t know Jack or his mom, but she reached out to the Franklin School Board.

“I hope they really take it to heart,” Kowalske explained.

Meanwhile, Jack’s mom, Lindsey is working to reverse this decision in time for the first football game.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.