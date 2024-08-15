Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg brings millions of dollars to preserve Lake Tahoe at annual summit

By Michelle Bandur

Click here for updates on this story

LAKE TAHOE, California (KCRA) — There is a push to find new ways and funding to address the challenges posed by millions of tourists traveling to Lake Tahoe every year.

Federal, state and local leaders are looking to protect the future of the lake.

At this year’s Lake Tahoe Summit, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the federal government wants to help.

With the iconic backdrop behind him, Buttigieg and other leaders are reminded of what they’re trying to save for future generations.

“On behalf of the Biden administration, I am here to congratulate you on the $24 million to build a new stretch of the Tahoe East Trail, that is going to make such a difference,” he said.

But critics said building the nearly 2-mile trail will only bring more visitors to the area, mostly by car.

“That’s why we’re trying to make sure we are not doing one thing in isolation and also supporting transit, active transportation to make sure people have alternatives to that one single-use vehicle,” Buttigieg said. “Tahoe is ahead of its time to give people alternatives.”

He announced more than $30 million will go to the trail, diesel electric hybrid buses, upgrades in first responder technology and money to study the driving habits of visitors.

“Whether we are talking about cleaner buses, that extension of the trail that is so important to so many here or the planning work for resiliency,” he said. “What it all adds up to that it is transportation that works for the long run.”

The Lake Tahoe Restoration Act first spearheaded in the year 2000, by the late California Senator Dianne Feinstein expires in October.

The Senate passed it and now it’s in the hands of Congress. The landmark legislation has provided hundreds of millions of dollars to preserve Lake Tahoe.

Gov. Newsom appointed Senator Laphonza Butler, who is working to get the bill on the president’s desk.

“It is about making sure we are doing the work to continue to protect Tahoe and the Tahoe Basin, but she was more than that,” said Butler.

Butler also announced they’re honoring Feinstein by naming the West Shore Tahoe Trail after her. Buttigieg said after his first visit here today, he will come back to Lake Tahoe.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.