U.S. Congressman Al Green Hosts The 3rd Annual Slavery Remembrance Day Program and Legislative Update: “We Are The Dream and Hope of the Enslaved”

August 15, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Mark your calendars for a profound and historic event on Saturday, August 17, 2024, at 8:30am, as Congressman Al Green leads the nation in the 3rd Annual National Slavery Remembrance Day Program and Legislative Update. This significant event is dedicated to ensuring that the dark legacy of slavery is never forgotten and, more importantly, never repeated. This year’s theme, “We Are The Dream and Hope of the Enslaved,” echoes the enduring spirit and resilience of those who were bound by the chains of slavery yet dreamed of freedom.

Event Highlights and Special Guests

The event, set to take place at the Wyndham Hotel, located near NRG Park at 8686 Kirby Drive, Houston, Texas 77054, will be graced by notable figures including Dr. Frederick D. Haynes, III, along with prominent clergy, public officials, and civic organizations. Together with Congressman Green, they will sign a proclamation to honor the memory of those who suffered under slavery. This proclamation not only serves as a tribute but also codifies a pledge to educate future generations about the atrocities of slavery and to foster social justice and equality. A Legislative Update on Slavery Remembrance Day

Congressman Al Green will provide an important legislative update, reflecting on the progress and challenges related to the establishment of Slavery Remembrance Day. This day, recognized by President Joe Biden and passed by the U.S. House of Representatives during the 117th Congress, is a vital step in the ongoing fight for racial equity and historical acknowledgment. Congressman Green will also discuss his efforts to secure a Congressional Gold Medal for the collective contribution of those who were enslaved, recognizing them as the economic foundation of America’s greatness.

Notable Attendees and Community Leaders

The event will bring together a distinguished list of clergy, including Dr. James Dixon II, Dr. F.N. Williams, Sr., Pastor Rudy Rasmus, and many others who will join in this solemn occasion. Also in attendance will be key political figures such as Houston Mayor John Whitmire, Fort Bend County Judge KP George, and Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, among others. Their presence underscores the broad support for this important cause and the commitment to honoring the legacy of the enslaved.

Join Us for This Free Public Event

This free event is open to the public, but seating is limited. We strongly encourage early arrival and registration through Eventbrite to ensure your participation. For additional details, visit algreen.house.gov or contact Congressman Green’s office at (713) 383-9234.

A Day of Reflection and Commitment

Houston Style Magazine readers, we gather to remember, reflect, and renew our commitment to justice, this day stands as a powerful reminder that we are indeed the dream and hope of the enslaved. Let us come together to honor their memory and to ensure that the lessons of the past continue to shape a more just and equitable future.

