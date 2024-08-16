After Minouche Shafik resigns, Columbia University students ask what’s next

By Lisa Rozner

NEW YORK, New York (WCBS) — Columbia University students are reacting to President Minouche Shafik’s decision to resign from the university Thursday, the first full day on campus after she stepped down.

Shafik’s 13-month tenure as Columbia University’s president was marred by controversy over her handling of pro-Palestinian protests during the spring semester.

“There’s definitely a lot of relief”

Students waited in line Thursday to enter the Upper Manhattan campus, which just implemented a new ID requirement — one of Shafik’s final moves as president.

In response to reports of possible protests at colleges across the U.S. as the fall semester begins, students and staff must scan their university ID in order to go on campus.

“There’s definitely a lot of relief, but there’s also curiosity about what’s next” said Shaubhanjana Das, a Columbia grad student.

“I hope the school listens to students and ensures that there’s a safe space for protesting on campus as well, as it is their right,” said Shailee Shah, another Columbia grad student.

“Going to make that sense of insecurity become more real”

Students who support Israel said Shafik waited too long to crack down on pro-Palestinian protesters’ encampments in the spring.

Shafik had also been criticized for twice bringing in the NYPD, who took action and forced out protesters who were barricaded inside Hamilton Hall.

“To do this only two weeks before we return back to campus is only going to make that sense of insecurity become more real,” said Aidan Hunter, a sophomore. “There was already a major sense of insecurity that I experienced for one as a Jewish student at Columbia … Never received any reassurance from members of our administration that things would be different.”

3rd Ivy League president resigns after hearing on antisemitism

Shafik is the third Ivy League president to step down after testifying on Capitol Hill about antisemitism on campus. Last week, three Columbia administrators resigned after sending text messages mocking the concerns of Jewish students.

On the heel’s of her resignation, a mobile billboard reading “Attention Columbia students: Minouche Shafik allowed antisemitism to destroy her career. Do not make the same mistake,” circled campus.

The group Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine posted on Instagram, “Any future president who does not pay heed to the Columbia student body’s overwhelming demand for divestment will end exactly as President Shafik did.”

Interim president led hospital through Boston Marathon bombing

Columbia’s interim president Katrina Armstrong previously led Massachusetts General Hospital. Her first day on the job there coincided with the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

Armstrong said the experience taught her to lead with empathy.

In a letter to the Columbia University community, Armstrong wrote, “The familiar excitement and promise of a new academic year are informed this year by the presence of change and continuing concerns, but also by the immense opportunity to look forward.”

New York governor wants to know campus safety plans

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said the state will ask all college presidents for details on their campus safety plans for the upcoming semester.

“I’m involved in this next week with a personal call from me to all of the university and college presidents across the state,” Hochul said. “We want to know your safety plans.”

Columbia University told CBS News New York that no one was available for an interview on campus safety plans.

