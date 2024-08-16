Chicagoan uses baking skills to combat PTSD makes sweet treats for DNC

By Shardaa Gray

CHICAGO (WBBM) — In February, CBS Chicago reported on Quinton McNair, a military veteran who finds therapy in baking and singing and now his Hyde Park bakery will be serving sweet treats to people at the Democratic National Convention next week.

At times, he might be a little off-tune when it comes to singing, but he’s nailed it when making tasty treats. His business is Strugglebeard Bakery in Hyde Park’s Harper Court.

He wasn’t always the baking wiz. McNair retired from the Army back in 2019. The first order of business was to grow out his beard.

“I hadn’t shaven in 24 years. Before I could even grow a beard, I was like, ‘Ok, I’m going to be out here Rick Ross-ing it with a full-grown beard,” he said.

McNair said he had patches in his beard, which was his first struggle coming out of the military. His second order of business was to find a hobby to combat his PTSD. He wanted to impress a woman at the time by cooking and baking.

“I baked the cookies, and the cookies came out trash,” he said.

But McNair said he doesn’t give up. He’s been in business for four years, and now his sweet treats will be on display for hundreds attending the DNC.

“Normally, I don’t get political, but here we are again at the forefront of history with the chance to elect the first Black and woman president,” McNair said.

The DNC Host Committee said Strugglebeard Bakery will work with the delegates and will host a welcome event at Navy Pier starting Monday. McNair said he was told he has to have 2,000 sweet treats ready by Saturday. That includes cupcakes, cookies, and brownies.

McNair said he’s in the process of creating a program called BAKE, which stands for “Be A King Everyday.” In the program, boys will have hands-on training in baking.

McNair found therapy in baking, and now he wants to pass that along to other young Black men.

“I feel there’s an importance for, especially black men in Chicago, to be the example that they either had growing up or they needed growing up,” McNair said.

