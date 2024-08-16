‘I started flailing.’ Teen recalls scary encounter with attempted kidnapping suspect

By Kimberly Craig

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WXYZ) — A 23-year-old Shelby Township man was arraigned on Thursday afternoon for the alleged attempted kidnappings of two girls, one in Clinton Township and one in Sterling Heights.

On Thursday, the 15-year-old girl police say Endi Bala tried to abduct in Clinton Township before moving on to a 7-year-old girl spoke to 7 News Detroit with her mother.

Alexis, the teen, said she “started flailing my arms around, screaming for help” after he grabbed her wrist.

Alexis is the brave teenager who was in the fight of her life against this total stranger who pulled up next to her along Clinton River Road as she walked home from a park.

“He asked if he could drive me home twice, and I refused both times, and I started walking off,” she said. “He got out of the car, grabbed my wrist. He said, ‘I’m going to mess you up.'”

Bala is now facing charges of assault and unlawful imprisonment for what he’s accused of doing to Alexis Tuesday afternoon, pushing her head into his car door, trying to shove her in — and she yelled for help.

Paul Billiter, an observant and quick-thinking stranger, saved the 15-year-old girl. He said he was doing yard work when he noticed her walk by. Moments later, he said a car sped up and did a U-turn.

Billiter said that seemed suspicious enough. However, he and other neighbors tell 7 News Detroit they then heard an indescribable loud-pitched scream.

“She didn’t yell for help. She was just screaming like the way a dog would howl. She was terribly frightened,” he recalled.

Billiter, who stands at 6’5 and 270 pounds, said the girl’s screams caused him to go from watching closely to taking action.

“I ran out there, and I grabbed a hold of the guy and he told me, ‘I’m her father.’ The guy was … 25 to 30, and it was impossible for him to be her father,” he recalled.

“And when he tried to say that he was my dad, too. That was an absolute lie,” said Alexis.

“I told him you’re not going anywhere with this girl and that’s that,” said Billiter.

Alexis said she was so thankful that Billiter intervened.

“That felt like I was being saved by God. Honestly,” she said.

The 23-year-old suspect was also charged in the kidnapping of a 7-year-old girl in Sterling Heights about an hour after police say he escaped the scene in Clinton Township. The terrifying moments the young girl was grabbed were caught on surveillance camera.

“The door opened and I quickly yelled her to run, run, run ,and he went out of his car back around, grabbed her and then tried to get in the passenger seat,” said Alecia Swejkoski.

Then a stranger, another hero, stopped to help.

“I made him put it in park, and that’s when I kind of helped him out of the vehicle,” said Scott Van Luven.

Endi Bala’s mother told us he was born in Albania and came to the United States as a teenager. Prosecutors said they were concerned he could be a flight risk.

“I would also like to draw attention to the fact that I am aware of some international travel in the last six years … six times to Albania and once to Canada,” said the prosecutor.

The judge ordered him held without bond.

“You should always be careful who you’re with, and always be careful of your surroundings, because you never know what could happen to you, even if you’re close to home. Still be careful,” said Alexis.

Her mother, Tabytha, said “I’m thankful she’s home and safe. And, she said she’s not going to ever going back outside. But, you know, I know it’s going to take some time, but but right now … she’s sticking with mama.”

