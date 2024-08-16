Michigan lawmakers voice concerns over implementing new minimum wage in 2025

By Elle Meyers

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — The Michigan Supreme Court ruled in July that a move by the state legislature back in 2018 called “adopt and amend” was unconstitutional and the state’s minimum wage will see an increase in 2025.

In a 4-3 decision, the court said Republican lawmakers violated the state constitution.

“The very liberal Michigan Supreme Court decided for some reason that legislators can’t pass bills anymore,” said state Rep. Joe Aragona. “I guess I don’t quite see where they’re coming from. So they’re doing a little bit of legislating from the bench.”

Aragona says he’s worried about businesses implementing this higher minimum wage. In February 2025, the minimum wage will go from $10.33 to $12.50 an hour.

“I have a number of concerns. Just to start with restaurants I think are going to get decimated,” Aragona said.

The rate will increase in the following years tied to inflation, but that’s where officials want more clarity. Calculating future years and the inflation we could see is difficult. Former state Rep. Adam Hollier said he’s confident Michigan’s treasurer can figure it out.

“The treasurer of the state of Michigan is an incredibly smart person, and as we talk about this moment, there is no person I feel more confident in who could manage this process and make sure that people are operating in the right way,” said Hollier. “Lots of things are complicated. That doesn’t mean we can’t do them. It doesn’t mean we shouldn’t do them.”

Just as Aragona says this change to the minimum wage is coming too quickly for businesses to adapt, Hollier says it’s been long overdue.

“What has been complicated for most folks is trying to balance their budget, not making enough money,” he said. “This is going to make sure that folks who have been making minimum wage are able to do that. There was a time when minimum wage was a reasonable amount of money, and we hope that this will make sure that that is the case again.”

