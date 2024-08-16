Student with weapon taken into custody after high school ‘disturbance’

By Julie Sharp

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, California (KCAL/KCBS) — A San Fernando Valley high school was on lockdown Friday morning after “there was a disturbance on campus” and a weapon was taken from a student, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Unified School District.

Sylmar High School Principal Rodney Wright sent a letter to parents saying the school is in lockdown at 10:15 a.m. and will remain so until law enforcement gives the “all-clear” to re-open the campus.

Cell phone video taken Friday at the high school shows several people in a campus hallway shoving and throwing punches, with adults attempting to intervene.

Los Angeles City Fire Department confirmed that around 11 a.m. firefighters responded to an assault call in the same block as the high school on Borden Avenue and one person was taken to the hospital. No other details were released.

Los Angeles Police officers responded to the campus, and the student with the weapon was taken into custody, according to Wright.

Extra police officer patrols were assigned to the campus area for the remainder of the day.

