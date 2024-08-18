NYC could get a face mask ban like Nassau County’s. Here’s what Mayor Adams wants.

By Dave Carlin, Mark Prussin

NEW YORK, New York (WCBS) — Wearing masks in public could become illegal in New York City.

Mayor Eric Adams is throwing his support behind Nassau County’s new face mask ban and pushing for a similar law in the city.

Adams has been an on-the-record supporter of banning masks in certain situations — with exceptions for health — and renewed his position on Friday.

“I am a believer in banning masks that are worn for non-health reasons,” the mayor said on “The Reset Talk Show.”

Adams said something needs to be done about criminals, protesters and rioters wearing masks to hide their faces.

“Because when you can’t see someone’s face, someone’s eyes, it takes a long time to bring that person to justice,” he said.

An Adams spokesperson said the mask issue would move forward with the city and state working together to establish the correct legal path.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has expressed support for a statewide mask law.

City Council Member Inna Vernikov recently announced an “Unmask the Hate” resolution, which supports proposals in the state legislature that would criminalize hiding facial features while participating in lawful or unlawful assembly.

Vernikov said current laws allowing masks are outdated reactions to the COVID pandemic.

Where are masks banned in Nassau County?

In Nassau County, it’s now a misdemeanor to use a face covering to hide one’s identity in public.

Breaking the new law is punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine. There are exceptions for health or religious reasons.

County Executive Bruce Blakeman called it a commonsense law.

“Take your mask off. Don’t be a coward,” Blakeman said at the bill signing. “This is a bill that’s going to protect the public.”

The New York Civil Liberties Union denounced the law, which took effect on Aug. 14.

“Nassau County’s officials should be safeguarding rights and liberties, not scoring political points at the expense of New Yorkers,” the civil rights organization said.

Nassau County police officers have been undergoing training to enforce the mask ban.

