Man’s body was pulled from the water off a quiet Miami residential island

By Morgan Rynor

MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — An investigation is underway after a disturbing discovery near a quiet residential island of Miami.

On Sunday, around 5:30 p.m., police received a call about a man’s body floating in the water off Belle Meade Island near 73rd Street and Belle Meade Island Drive.

Police recovered the body and crime scene investigators surrounded the area for hours.

The discovery came as a shock to neighbors in the very close-knit, affluent community.

“Nothing ever, you know, anything like this happened before,” said an area resident. “It’s very surprising, it’s a quiet nice neighborhood.”

Investigators said it was unclear how the man ended up in the water and how long he had been there.

