Firefighters rescue a wayward skydiver stuck in the trees

ORANGE COUNTY, Virgina (WTVR) — Virginia firefighters rescued a wayward skydiver who landed in the trees, according to the Orange County fire department.

The rescue happened over the week near the 10000 block of Mount Sharon Road.

“Access to the patient was limited and our personnel had to clear a path that allowed for Truck 23 to reach the victim. The decision to use the Truck was due to the fact that our ground ladders simply could not reach,” the Orange Fire Department posted on social media. “Once in place, a rescuer made contact with the victim, assisted him onto the aerial, and cut away his chute before lowering him to the ground.”

The rescue took about an hour.

The skydiver was taken to the hospital for treatment. An update on their condition was not immediately available.

